Police seize Rs 29 lakh in new currency from Gujarat’s Morbi town

Police have seized over Rs 46 lakh in valid currencies - Rs 29 lakh in 2,000 rupee notes - in two separate raids in Morbi town, Gujarat.

The Monday night operation carried out by the Special Operations Group (SOG) resulted in detention of five persons.

“An SOG team on night petrolling found one Bhavik Lodariya (20) carrying a bag in a suspicious manner. When searched, they recovered from his possession 853 pieces in denomination of Rs 2000, worth Rs 17,06,000,” said Morbi SOG police sub inspector J V Dhola.

Lodariya has been detained and investigation is on.

In another incident, Morbi town Local Crime Branch (LCB) team recovered Rs 29 lakh from a car on Sunday night, of which Rs 12 lakh was in 2000-rupee notes.

“Four persons in the car, including driver, were detained from Morbi-Navlakhi road Sunday night after currency notes amounting to Rs 29 lakh was recovered from their possession,” said Morbi LCB in-charge police inspector Bharatsinh Parmar.

He said of Rs 29 lakh, Rs 12 lakh worth of 2000-rupee notes were found.

They are identified as Rasik Patel, Manu Rabari, Wasim Fakir and Bhagvandar Dangar, he said, adding Income Tax department has been informed after the quarter failed to produce documents pertaining to money they were carrying.