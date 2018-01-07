 Policeman killed by suspected Maoists in Bijapur in Chhattisgarh | india-news | Hindustan Times
Policeman killed by suspected Maoists in Bijapur in Chhattisgarh

Assistant constable Raju Lekam died after he was attacked with sharp-edged weapons by suspected rebels at the weekly market under Jangla police station limits.

Jan 07, 2018 21:52 IST
A police jawan was killed by suspected Maoists at a village market in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district.
A police jawan was killed by suspected Maoists at a village market in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district.(HT File Photo/For Representation)

A police jawan was on Sunday killed by suspected Maoists at a village market in Chhattisgarh’s insurgency-hit Bijapur district, police said.

Assistant constable Raju Lekam died after he was attacked with sharp-edged weapons by suspected rebels at the weekly market under Jangla police station limits Sunday evening, a district police official told PTI.

Lekam who was posted with Bhairamgarh police station of the district was absent from duty for the past couple of days, he said.

The official added that on getting information a police team had rushed to the spot and further details were awaited from there.

