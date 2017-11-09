Policeman shot by militants in Kashmir’s Anantnag
Updated: Nov 09, 2017 17:35 IST
Press Trust of India, Srinagar
Militants on Thursday shot at and injured a policeman in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
The ultras shot at special police officer Ranbir Singh, who was posted on duty near deputy commissioner’s office, a police office official said.
He said Singh, who was hit by a bullet in the abdomen, was taken to 92 Base Hospital of the Army here.