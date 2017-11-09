 Policeman shot by militants in Kashmir’s Anantnag | india-news | Hindustan Times
Policeman shot by militants in Kashmir’s Anantnag

The policeman was hit by a bullet in the abdomen.

india Updated: Nov 09, 2017 17:35 IST
Policeman stands guard near the site of gunfight between suspected militants and security forces in Srinagar on October 3, 2017.
Policeman stands guard near the site of gunfight between suspected militants and security forces in Srinagar on October 3, 2017. (AFP File Photo)

Militants on Thursday shot at and injured a policeman in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The ultras shot at special police officer Ranbir Singh, who was posted on duty near deputy commissioner’s office, a police office official said.

He said Singh, who was hit by a bullet in the abdomen, was taken to 92 Base Hospital of the Army here.

