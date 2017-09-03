Polythene consumption kills several bovines in Haryana cowshed

Around 50 bovines have allegedly died at a temporary shelter here over the last few weeks due to consumption of polythene and shortage of fodder, an official said on Sunday.

Deputy director of the animal husbandry department, Dr Ranbir Singh Malik, said two cows and seven bulls died on Sunday while four bovines died on Saturday.

The official said the temporary shelter was open to the elements and overcrowded. The bovines’ contracted stomach infection due to consumption of polythene which reduced their appetite, he said.

Malik added that the weaker animals were not able to eat as the sturdier ones would consume the fodder.