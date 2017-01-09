Portuguese PM Antonio Costa should apologise for atrocities committed in Goa: MGP

The Portuguese Prime Minister should apologise for the atrocities committed on its former Goa colony and the consulate should be shifted out of the state, a former minister said on Monday.

“He should first apologise to Goans first, for all the hardships and atrocities Portugal has committed in Goa while they were ruling,” MGP’s Chief Ministerial candidate and former PWD Minister Sudin Dhavalikar told reporters in Panaji.

“The amount of destruction they also did while leaving Goa in 1961 by blowing up bridges and the mayhem they orchestrated is unforgivable,” Dhavalikar said.

His comments come a day before Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa, who is of Goan origin, is scheduled to visit the state.

Dhavalikar however said, that the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party would not protest against Costa’s visit because “he is a son of the soil visiting his home state”.

The minister also said that the reason why Goans were seeking a Portuguese passport was because of the presence of the consulate in the state and demanded that it be shifted.

“They are trying to lure our youth with the help of the consulate. It should be shifted out of Goa immediately,” he said.

Goa was one of Portugal’s oldest colonies and was liberated by the Indian Army from colonial in 1961. After the liberation, all Goan natives were granted Indian citizenship by the union home ministry via a common notification.