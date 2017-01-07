Portuguese PM gifts personally autographed Cristiano Ronaldo jersey to Modi

A jersey of Portugal’s famous football player Cristiano Ronaldo was gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa today after bilateral talks between them.

The red jersey bearing Ronaldo’s trademark ‘No.7’ was handed over to Modi by Costa, who is on a seven-day visit to India. The jersey was personally signed by Ronaldo.

In his media statement, Modi said Portugal’s strength in football and the rapid development of the sport in India could form the nucleus of an emerging partnership in sporting disciplines.

In their talks, the two leaders welcomed the ongoing efforts to institutionalise collaboration between football clubs and associations in both countries to better harness sports talent and collaborate in training and exchange of school students and coaches.

Ronaldo, a professional footballer who plays for Spanish club Real Madrid and the Portugal national team, is a forward and serves as the captain for Portugal. He has won four Ballon d’Ors - an annual association football award presented to the world’s best men’s player.

Read| Portugal’s PM backs India’s berth in UN Security Council