Post-delivery pangs: Refused ‘badhai’, nurse in Haryana’s Sonepat hides newborn from mother

A staff nurse at Sonepat Civil Hospital kept a newborn girl away from her mother for two hours when she was denied the congratulatory tip or ‘badhai’.

Though illegal, asking for the tip is a common practice in Haryana hospitals. The tip ranges from Rs 300 for a girl child to Rs 3,000 for a newborn boy. On August 31, the mother, Sangeeta Singh, 31, said the nurse,Seema Devi, demanded the tip and refused to hand over the baby but relented when the family stood its ground.

Little did Sangeeta know that her ordeal had only begun.

“It was a normal delivery, so she was discharged the next day. Two days later, she was in pain. We called a private doctor home. He recommended we take her to the hospital again. On Tuesday, the doctor there asked us how come she was discharged without receiving stitches. When we told him about the nurse asking for a tip, he told us to file a complaint with the principal medical officer,” said Sangeeta’s father-in-law, Mahaveer Singh, a retired cop.

This was Sangeeta’s second delivery. Principal medical officer Dr CP Arora, said an internal inquiry was conducted.

“There were two complaints. One that the patient was not given stitches and the other the nurse asked for a tip. It turns out that the nurse took a subjective decision on not giving stitches at that time since there was a small laceration in the vagina, which eventually got deep and led to the pain. we have not indicted the nurse for that. But, for asking for the tip, we have recommended her transfer to a remote place. The entire nursing staff has also been issued a warning,” he said.