Pot bellies passe, Bihar changes rules to recruit fitter policemen

As law and order duties get more strenuous in an increasingly conflict-ridden world, physical fitness, rather than educational qualification or performance in a written examination,.will soon become the main criterion for recruitment of police constables in Bihar.

This follows realisation that weightage to written test had led to the selection of a large number of educationally qualified but physically unfit candidates to lower rungs of the police force.

“Many of those selected in the past were graduates or post-graduates, against the eligibility criterion of intermediate examination or equivalent. After selection, they were more interested in office work than the much-needed field work of policing,” said a police officer.

Following an amendment in the Bihar police manual, 1978, it has now been categorically stated that “written examination shall not be the basis of merit list; rather it shall be only qualifying for the properly categorized physical ability test”.

After chief minister Nitish Kumar had raised the issue of physical fitness of policemen at different functions, the state constable recruitment board (SCRB) had sent a proposal to the home department for giving greater weightage to physical fitness.

The proposal called for awarding marks under different heads of fitness and also advocated increase in height criterion for eligibility, from 165 cm at present to 167.5 cm. The minimum height requirement for para-military forces is 170 cm.

However, there has been no change in the height requirement for the Bihar constabulary.

The home department has issued a notification with details of physical ability test comprising 100 marks, including a maximum of up to 50 marks for running, depending on the speed and time consumed for 1.6-km run for boys and 1-km run for girls.

Those complete the run (1.6 km for men and 1 km for women) in less than 5 minutes will get 50 marks while 30 marks will be awarded to those who complete the run between 5.21 minutes and 5.40 minutes. Again, those complete the run in 5.41 minutes up to 6 minutes, will get 20 marks.

In any case, it will be mandatory for the candidates to complete running within the stipulated time frame.

In shot put, men will obtain 21 marks for throwing a 16 pounder to a distance of 20 feet whereas women candidates will earn the same marks for throwing it to a distance of 14 feet.

Similarly, there will be a maximum 25 marks for high jump to a height of minimum 4 feet for men and three feet for women.

In case of two or more candidates obtain equal marks in physical test, their inter-se places in merit list shall be determined on the basis of their dates of birth and in case of two or more candidates obtaining equal marks in the physical ability test and having the same date of birth, on the basis of their educational qualifications.

The government has also amended the recruitment age, fixing it to 18 to 25 years for general category, 18 to 27 for OBC and EBC men whereas for OBC/EBC women, it has been fixed at 18 to 28 years. For SCs and STs, the recruitment age has been fixed for 18 to 30 years, for both men and women.