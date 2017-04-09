Powerful IED found on Manipur CM Biren Singh’s travel route near Imphal

A powerful IED was recovered on Saturday by Assam Rifles personnel on the Imphal-Ukhrul road through which the Manipur chief minister Nongthombam Biren Singh is scheduled to travel on April 11, the police said.

The spot where the bomb was found is about 15 km away from Ukhrul town in Ukhrul district.

Chief minister Nongthombam Biren Singh was scheduled to visit Ukhrul town on Tuesday to meet leaders of social welfare organisations there, the police said.

The police also said that a team of 27 Assam Rifles personnel recovered the IED around 10 am.

The IED was wrapped in a polythene bag at a culvert along the CM’s scheduled route.

The personnel were conducting a search operation in the area including Hundung Cement Factory when the bomb was detected, the police said.

An Assam Rifles bomb squad later defused it, an Assam Rifles PRO said.