Pranab Mukherjee picks up a ‘bad habit’. Don’t worry, it’s just a selfie

The 81-year-old took to Twitter on Thursday to share how it was a ‘pleasure to meet children’, and how a young Hamza Saifi taught him to click selfies.

india Updated: Sep 01, 2017 14:00 IST
HT Correspondent
Pranab Mukherjee took to Twitter to share how it was a ‘pleasure to meet children’, and how a young Hamza Saifi taught him to click selfies.
Pranab Mukherjee took to Twitter to share how it was a ‘pleasure to meet children’, and how a young Hamza Saifi taught him to click selfies.(Pranab Mukherjee’s Twitter )

Former president Pranab Mukherjee has learnt a new skill: how to take a selfie.

The 81-year-old took to Twitter on Thursday to share how it was a “pleasure to meet children, and how a young Hamza Saifi taught him to click selfies.

Twitterati hasn’t stopped gushing about the selfie and called it the “cutest selfie in recent times”. The tweet has been liked over 3.5K times.

Some concerned people cautioned Mukherjee against picking up ‘a bad habit at this age’.

Mukherjee launched one of India’s biggest selfie social scheme — ‘Selfie with Daughter’, as part of the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao initiative, in June this year. The former president has been a regular on Twitter even after leaving office and has switched his Twitter handle to ‘Citizen Mukherjee’ to reflect his changed status.

