Pranab Mukherjee picks up a ‘bad habit’. Don’t worry, it’s just a selfie

Former president Pranab Mukherjee has learnt a new skill: how to take a selfie.

The 81-year-old took to Twitter on Thursday to share how it was a “pleasure to meet children, and how a young Hamza Saifi taught him to click selfies.

It is always a pleasure to meet children.

Seen here with young visitor Hamza Saifi who taught me how to take a #selfie#CitizenMukherjee pic.twitter.com/GPQ4mvpPdj — Pranab Mukherjee (@CitiznMukherjee) August 31, 2017

Twitterati hasn’t stopped gushing about the selfie and called it the “cutest selfie in recent times”. The tweet has been liked over 3.5K times.

Thats so adorable moment! — Sushri Sangita Puhan (@Sangita0703) August 31, 2017

This is the cutest selfie I have seen in the recent times... — amateur_photogr (@oneyedlenswoman) August 31, 2017

Hahaha ! That's the reason pranab mukherjee is a great person,as he knows the values of individual — Nigar Khan (@NigarKhan5) August 31, 2017

Pranab Da you are right, everyday is a learning experience, especially in the presence of the young! — Balakrishnan G Nair (@BalakrishnanGN) August 31, 2017

Some concerned people cautioned Mukherjee against picking up ‘a bad habit at this age’.

Nice pic. Very cute kid. But please don't get addicted to selfie habits. — Tirth (@dhristadyumn) August 31, 2017

Sir, don't pick up bad habits at this age. — Ashirvad Deb (@ashirvadeb) August 31, 2017

Mukherjee launched one of India’s biggest selfie social scheme — ‘Selfie with Daughter’, as part of the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao initiative, in June this year. The former president has been a regular on Twitter even after leaving office and has switched his Twitter handle to ‘Citizen Mukherjee’ to reflect his changed status.