 Prepaid mobile data services, suspended after Wani’s killing, restored in Kashmir | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Feb 01, 2017-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
budget

Prepaid mobile data services, suspended after Wani’s killing, restored in Kashmir

india Updated: Jan 31, 2017 17:41 IST
PTI
PTI
PTI, Srinagar
Kashmir

Mobile internet services on both prepaid as well as postpaid connections were suspended days after Wani was killed in an encounter in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on July 8. Protests rocked the Valley, and more than 90 civilians were killed and thousands injured.(AFP File)

Internet services on prepaid mobile connections in the Kashmir Valley have been restored after remaining suspended for more than six months due to violence following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen militant Burhan Wani by security forces.

Data services on prepaid mobile telephony were restored at midnight on January 30-31 , police said.

Police said the decision to restore the services was taken in view of the improvement in the situation in the Valley.

Mobile internet services on both prepaid as well as postpaid connections were suspended days after Wani was killed in an encounter in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on July 8.

The services were snapped across the Valley to maintain law and order and to prevent rumour mongering.

Internet facility on postpaid mobile connections was restored on November 18 last year.

Read more

tags

more from india

10 Financial Mistakes to Avoid
10 Financial Mistakes to Avoid
Promotional feature

Recommended for you