 President Kovind, PM Modi greet nation on New Year’s Day | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 01, 2018-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

President Kovind, PM Modi greet nation on New Year’s Day

Both the President and the Prime Minister wished for the prosperity and good health of the nation.

india Updated: Jan 01, 2018 11:06 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi deliver the inaugural address for the 85th Sivagiri Pilgrimage Celebrations, Kerala, via video conference, in New Delhi on Sunday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi deliver the inaugural address for the 85th Sivagiri Pilgrimage Celebrations, Kerala, via video conference, in New Delhi on Sunday. (PTI Photo)

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the New Year on Monday.

“Happy New Year to everybody. May 2018 bring laughter, friendship and prosperity to all our families, to our country, and to our unique and beautiful planet #PresidentKovind,” Kovind said in a tweet.

Modi also extended his New Year greetings to the nation. “Wishing you all a happy 2018! I pray that this year brings joy, prosperity and good health in everyone’s lives,” he said in a tweet.

more from india
The future of studying: Learning everything the digital way
The future of studying: Learning everything the digital way
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you