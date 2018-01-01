President Kovind, PM Modi greet nation on New Year’s Day
Both the President and the Prime Minister wished for the prosperity and good health of the nation.india Updated: Jan 01, 2018 11:06 IST
Press Trust of India, New Delhi
President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the New Year on Monday.
“Happy New Year to everybody. May 2018 bring laughter, friendship and prosperity to all our families, to our country, and to our unique and beautiful planet #PresidentKovind,” Kovind said in a tweet.
Modi also extended his New Year greetings to the nation. “Wishing you all a happy 2018! I pray that this year brings joy, prosperity and good health in everyone’s lives,” he said in a tweet.
