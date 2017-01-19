 President Pranab Mukherjee caught in traffic jam in Kolkata | india-news | Hindustan Times
President Pranab Mukherjee caught in traffic jam in Kolkata

india Updated: Jan 19, 2017 19:05 IST
Saubhadra Chatterji
Saubhadra Chatterji
Kolkata, Hindustan Times
President Pranab Mukherjee was on way to attend a function of a local newspaper in Kolkata. (AFP File Photo)

President Pranab Mukherjee’s motorcade got stuck in a traffic jam for a few minutes in Kolkata on Thursday. The goof-up happened despite tight security arrangements in the city for the VVIP movement.

Mukherjee was on his way to attend a function of a local newspaper. His pilot car suddenly took a wrong turn even as roads were cleared for the long motorcade. After it realised its mistake, there was no other way but to make a U-turn and take the other side of the road.

But the Eastern metropolitan bypass was packed with cars on the other side. The Kolkata police frantically cleared the traffic while Mukherjee’s bullet proof Scorpio waited for the road to be cleared.

