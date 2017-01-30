President, PM pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Pranab Mukherjee and vice-president M Hamid Ansari on Monday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 69th death anniversary.

पूज्य बापू की पुण्यतिथि पर उनको शत-शत नमन...Tributes to beloved Bapu on his Punya Tithi. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 30, 2017

On this day in 1948, Mohan Das Karamchand Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse, a Hindu nationalist, who fired three bullets into his chest during a prayer meeting at the Birla House here.

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi also paid tribute to the Father of the Nation and pledged to fight against those who seek to “destroy”.

“On Bapu’s martyrdom day my pledge to fight always against those who seek to destroy what he so carefully sought to build and protect an India of love, compassion and harmony,” Rahul Gandhi said in his tweet.

Mahatma Gandhi is admired widely for his non-violent philosophy and passive resistance.

Rajghat will showcase a new look on Monday as it has got a facelift after 15 years. For the first time, a 157 word brief profile of Gandhi and a 131 word description of his Samadhi will be put on display, both in Hindi and English, at all the three gates of Rajghat.