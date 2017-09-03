President Ram Nath Kovind arrives on two-day Gujarat visit

President Ram Nath Kovind who arrived in Ahmedabad on Sunday afternoon will launch a water project for the parched Saurashtra region on Monday.

On his maiden two-day visit to the state after becoming the President, he will lay the foundation of the link-4 of the ambitious Saurashtra Narmada Avataran Irrigation Yojana (SAUNI) in Rajkot on Monday. The Saurashtra region includes 11 districts in Gujarat.

Earlier in June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Rajkot when Aji dam was filled with the Narmada water under SAUNI project. The BJP is eying Narmada waters as a major poll plank in Gujarat ahead of the assembly elections later this year.

Under the project, conceived by Modi when he was Gujarat chief minister, the state government plans to fill over 100 dams of Saurashtra with excess water of the Sardar Sarovar dam across river Narmada, through a pipeline network.

Earlier Sunday, after landing in the city, Kovind visited Sabarmati Ashram accompanied by chief minister Vijay Rupani. The President was presented with a charkha (spinning wheel) and book at the ashram.

He later left for Mehsana to attend various social welfare programmes on the occasion of the 83rd birthday of Rashtrasant Acharya Padmasagarsuriji.

He will return to Gandhinagar in the evening where governor O P Kohli and Rupani will host a dinner in his honour.

On Monday, he will leave for Jasdan town in Rajkot district where he is expected to address a gathering after laying the foundation stone for SAUNI dam linking project.