 President should intervene if judges cannot resolve issue: DMK
Jan 13, 2018-Saturday
President should intervene if judges cannot resolve issue: DMK

President Ram Nath Kovind should intervene in the issue involving judges of the Supreme Court in case they themselves could not resolve it, DMK working president M K Stalin said

india Updated: Jan 13, 2018 17:58 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind speaks at the inauguration of the Constitution Day Celebrations at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi.
President Ram Nath Kovind speaks at the inauguration of the Constitution Day Celebrations at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi.(PTI File Photo)

President Ram Nath Kovind should intervene in the issue involving judges of the Supreme Court in case they themselves could not resolve it, DMK working president M K Stalin said on Saturday.

“In case, if a stage comes wherein judges could not resolve the issue, President Kovind should intervene and resolve it,” he told reporters here.

Judges of the top court should hold dialogue and make efforts to resolve the issue to safeguard democracy, he said in response to a question on the issue.

Four senior judges of the apex court yesterday virtually revolted against the Chief Justice, raising questions on “selective” case allocation and certain judicial orders.

“Supreme Court is on a very high pedestal of guarding democracy for people from Kanyakumari to Kashmir,” he said, adding, issues in such an institution involving judges should be addressed immediately.

