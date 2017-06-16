Presidential election: Mind games on; Rajnath, Naidu meet Sonia over candidate

Union ministers Rajnath Singh and M Venkaiah Naidu met Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday to discuss the presidential election as part of the ruling BJP’s outreach to reach a consensus on the official nominee.

Singh and Naidu arrived at Gandhi’s 10 Janpath residence to help evolve an agreement on the crucial election.

The meeting lasted for 30 minutes. Senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Mallikarjun Kharge were also present in the meeting, seen as the first major BJP outreach with the opposition on the significant matter.

“BJP leaders did not mention any name,” Azad was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. He said the BJP ministers asked the Congress camp about its nominee.

The meeting comes barely two days after a sub group of opposition leaders constituted by Gandhi met in Azad’s Parliament chamber to discuss the opposition strategy. The meeting had decided to wait for the government proposal on the matter before taking a further view.