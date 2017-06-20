Presidential poll: Sasikala will decide on AIADMK strategy, says Dinakaran

Jailed AIADMK general secretary Sasikala will take a decision on how the party will vote in the presidential election, party deputy general secretary TTV Dinakaran said on Friday.

“It will be decided by Sasikala,” Dinakaran told reporters after meeting her in jail when he was asked which way the party MPs and MLAs would vote in the July 17 election.

Both the factions of AIADMK are widely expected to vote with the BJP for the NDA government. Both Dinakaran and Sasikala, who is the party General Secretary, are said to have been kept out of the affairs of the party reportedly at the instance of the ruling BJP in the wake of the split after the revolt by former chief minister O Panneerselvam.