President Pranab Mukherjee thanks UAE for embracing Indians, helping them flourish

The United Arab Emirates have generously embraced a large number of Indian expatriates and encouraged them to flourish and prosper, for which we sincerely thank you, President Pranab Mukherjee said.

About 2.6 million Indians have made the UAE their second home.

“The positive contribution of this community to the development and progress of their host country has been well acknowledged and appreciated. We are confident of your continued support in ensuring their safety and well-being,” he added.

Mukherjee said there was an urgent need for collective efforts against the forces of extremism, terrorism and intolerance which attempt to weaken the very fabric of societies.

Welcoming Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and deputy supreme commander of UAE armed forces, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday, he said it was in the shared interest of both the countries to work for peace and stability in West as well as South Asia.

