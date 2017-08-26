Prime Minister Modi announces aid of Rs 500 crore for flood-hit Bihar

PURNIA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced Rs 500-crore aid for flood ravaged Bihar.

Modi made the announcement after an aerial survey of flood affected Araria, Purnia, Katihar and Kishanganj districts in northeast Bihar and review of relief schemes with chief minister Nitish Kumar and Bihar government officers at Purnia, 368 km east of Patna.

The Prime Minister hinted that the relief amount would be increased after assessment of the damage later in New Delhi. He said a Central government team would soon visit the state to asses the damage.

Earlier, Modi arrived at Chunapur airbase, Purnia, by a special aircraft. He was received at by Kumar and deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi.

Soon after his arrival, Modi, along with Kumar, left for aerial survey of the flood affected districts. After 50-minute aerial survey, Modi discussed flood relief schemes with the chief minister and Bihar government officers at the Chunapur airbase conference hall.

Meanwhile, the toll in Bihar flood mounted to 418 on Friday, with 1.67 crore people in 19 districts being affected by the deluge.

The flood waters, however, have receded in some places, prompting many to return to their homes. The number of relief camps also dropped to 368 from 624, in which 1.59 lakh people were staying, a release by disaster management department said.

Araria district alone accounted for 87 deaths followed by Sitamarhi 43, Katihar 40, West Champaran 36, East Champaran 32, Madhubani 28, Darbhanga 26, Kishanganj 24, Madhepura 22, Gopalganj 20, Supual 16, Purnea nine, Saharsa eight; Khagaria, Saran and Muzaffarpur seven each, Sheohar four and Samastipur two. No deaths were reported from Siwan district, it said.

A total of 3.54 lakh people had food in 1,403 community kitchens operational in the marooned areas of the state, the release said.

A total of 28 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams comprising 1,152 personnel with 118 boats are taking part in rescue and relief operations, it said.

Apart from NDRF, 16 teams of the State Disaster Response Force comprising 466 personnel are helping people in the flood-hit areas with the help of 92 boats.

A total of 630 army personnel in seven teams are assisting in relief and rescue operations with 70 boats, the release added.

