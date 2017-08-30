Priyanka Gandhi discharged from Ganga Ram Hospital

A week after she was admitted to a city hospital with dengue fever, Congress President Sonia Gandhi’s daughter, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, was discharged on Wednesday.

Vadra was diagnosed with dengue — a mosquito-borne viral infection — and was being treated at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi.

“Mrs Priyanka Vadra was discharged from SGRH on August 30 at 4pm, after recovery from dengue,” confirmed Dr DS Rana, chairman, board of management at the hospital. “She has been advised rest at home and to avoid physical exertion.”

Vadra was admitted to the hospital on August 23 and her treatment was being monitored by chest medicine consultant Dr Arup Basu, who is the Congress president’s family physician, and also by specialists from the hospital’s medicine department.

“Priyanka Vadra developed fever and then tested positive for dengue. She was brought to the hospital on the evening of August 23,” said Dr Rana.

Dengue is a viral infection spread by the bite of the Aedes Aegypti mosquito. The symptoms appear in five to six days after being bitten by the mosquito and include high fever (less than 103 degrees Fahrenheit), severe headache, pain behind the eyes, joint and muscle pain, nausea and vomiting, rashes, abdominal cramps and in some cases, bleeding from the gums, nose or ears.

Patients are prescribed paracetamol for fever and pain and are asked to drink lots of fluids to prevent dehydration. Most recover in a week to 10 days.

Authorities have confirmed 945 cases of dengue, of which 435 patients are from Delhi and 510 are from the neighbouring states who are being treated in the national capital.