Priyanka Gandhi Vadra admitted to Delhi’s Ganga Ram hospital with dengue

Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been diagnosed with dengue and is being treated at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi.

Vadra was admitted to the hospital on August 23 and her treatment is being monitored by chest medicine consultant Dr Arup Basu, who is the Congress president’s family physician.

“Priyanka Vadra developed fever and then tested positive for dengue. She was brought to the hospital on the evening of August 23,” said Dr DS Rana, chairperson of the hospital’s board of management.

“She is recovering from the infection,” he added.

Dengue is a viral infection spread by the bite of the Aedes Aegypti mosquito. The symptoms appear in five to six days after being bitten by the mosquito and include high fever (less than 103 degrees Fahrenheit), severe headache, pain behind the eyes, joint and muscle pain, nausea and vomiting, rashes, abdominal cramps and in some cases, bleeding from the gums, nose or ears.

Patients are prescribed paracetamol for fever and pain and are asked to drink lots of fluids to prevent dehydration. Most recover in a week to 10 days.

Authorities have confirmed 657 cases of dengue, of which 325 patients are from Delhi and 332 from the neighbouring states who are being treated in the national capital.

Neighbourhoods under the South Delhi Municipal Corporation have reported 64 cases, followed by 42 cases under the New Delhi Municipal Council.