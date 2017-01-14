Prize money worth Rs 55 crore distributed under Digi Dhan schemes: NPCI

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Saturday reported that Rs 54.90 crore worth of prize money has been distributed to over 3.42 lakh winners of Niti Aayog’s ‘Lucky Draw Schemes’ for consumers and merchants to promote digital payments.

According to the umbrella organisation for all retail payment systems in the country, the prize money was distributed under two schemes -- Lucky Grahak Yojna (LGY) and Digi Dhan Vyapar Yojna (DVY) -- which were launched on December 25 to incentivise both consumers and merchants to promote digital payments.

“There are 15,000 daily winners qualifying for total prize money of Rs 1.5 crore. In additional to this there are over 14,000 weekly winners qualifying for total prize money of over Rs 8.3 crore every week,” a NCPI statement said.

“There has been a positive response among people from various age groups and occupations to adopt digital payments.”

NPCI disclosed that Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka emerged as the top five states with maximum number of winners.

“Majority of the winners were in the age group of 21 to 30 years. There were also a good number of winners who are above 50 years,” the statement said.

“NPCI is also working with the government to organise Digi Dhan Melas at 110 locations till April 14, 2017 by demonstrating the above mentioned products to promote digital payment. This will help to inculcate digital payments as a habit among the masses.”