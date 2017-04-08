Probe underway into shooting of Indian in US, tweets Sushma Swaraj

Police are looking for two men suspected of fatally shooting Vikram Jaryal, an Indian who had arrived in the US recently and was working as a clerk at a convenience store in Yakima City, Washington state, on Thursday.

According to police, Jaryal told them his assailants had robbed him. He died of the wounds in hospital.

The assailants were caught on the store’s surveillance camera. One of them was wearing a black sweatshirt with a green and white design and black pants. The other one was wearing a black hoodie with white and gray on the back, and tan pants.

There was no report or suggestion the shooting was a hate crime.

Preet Singh, owner of the AM/PM convenience store where Jaryal was shot, told local news media outlets, “We are very upset. I don’t really know what to say right now except that we’re very upset.”

He added Jaryal’s family lived on the east coast.

Yakima Herald, a local news outlet, said this was at least the seventh robbery at a Yakima convenience store this year.

Indian external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj said in a string of tweets that the government was in touch with US agencies. “We are coordinating with the investigative agencies. They have got the CCTV footage and are in the process of apprehending the culprits.”

Swaraj, who was contacted by Jaryal’s family from Hoshiarpur, said the victim had arrived in the US only 25 days ago.

The Indian consulate in San Francisco was in touch with the family.