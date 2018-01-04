 Prof Gopal Guru appointed editor of EPW | india-news | Hindustan Times
Prof Gopal Guru appointed editor of EPW

Veteran journalist Paranjoy Guha Thakurta had quit as the editor of the EPW in July last year after the Trust accused him of initiating unilateral legal proceedings against a business group

india Updated: Jan 04, 2018 20:23 IST
Professor Gopal Guru teaches Political Science at the Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi.
Professor Gopal Guru teaches Political Science at the Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi.(HT File Photo)

Political scientist Gopal Guru has been appointed as the editor of the Economic and Political Weekly, its publisher Sameeksha Trust announced on Thursday.

Professor Guru currently teaches Political Science at the Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi. Earlier, he taught at the University of Delhi and the University of Pune.

He is the author of several acclaimed books, the Sameeksha Trust said in a statement.

“The Sameeksha Trust has appointed Professor Gopal Guru as the Editor of Economic and Political Weekly for a period of five years,” it said.

Last year, in July, veteran journalist Paranjoy Guha Thakurta had quit as the editor of the EPW after the Trust accused him of initiating unilateral legal proceedings against a business group after being served a legal notice over an article.

