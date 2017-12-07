Prosecution moves plea against Salman Khan’s acquittal in arms case

The prosecution has moved a fresh application against the acquittal of Bollywood star Salman Khan in the arms act case and sought it to be moved back to the court of the chief judicial magistrate in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur.

The chief judicial magistrate acquitted the 51-year-old actor on January 18, saying the prosecution had failed to prove the charges against him. Khan was accused of possessing and using unlicensed weapon to allegedly kill endangered black bucks in Jodhpur in 1998.

The Rajasthan government appealed to the district and session court (Jodhpur rural) against the Tiger actor’s acquittal in March.

“We had filed an application in 2006 against the Salman Khan under Section 340 of CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) in the CJM court during the arms act case trial but the CJM court acquitted Salman without considering the application. We have demanded a remand of the case,” public prosecutor Pokarram Vishnoi said.

Vishnoi said Khan had submitted an application and affidavit to the court in 2004 through his counsel saying that he lost his arms licence on August 8, 2003. Khan said he informed the senior police inspector of Mumbai’s Bandra police station about the missing licence in a letter.

However, a witness, Vijaynarayan Pandit, said in his statements during the trial that Khan’s arms license was not lost but the license of the revolver was deposited for renewal.

Vishnoi said that in 2006 the state government filed a criminal miscellaneous case against Khan for concealing facts but the court disposed of this case in 2016, saying that the fact will be considered in the arms act case’s decision.

The public prosecutor said the CJM court did not consider the application under section 340 of CrPC while acquitting Khan in the arms act case and that is why they have sought the remand of the case.

The police filed the case against the actor in October 1998 for possessing unlicensed .22 rifle and .32 US-made revolver and using them for allegedly poaching two blackbucks in Jodhpur’s Kankani village earlier that year.

District and session judge (Jodhpur rural) Ravindra Joshi has fixed January 10 as the next date of hearing in the case.