 Protesters clash with security forces in Kashmir’s Bandipora, woman injured | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 27, 2017-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Protesters clash with security forces in Kashmir’s Bandipora, woman injured

Protesters clashed with security forces in Bandipora during a cordon-and-search operation.

india Updated: Nov 27, 2017 17:22 IST
Paramilitary troopers stands guard during a one-day strike called by Kashmiri separatist in downtown Srinagar on November 27, 2017.
Paramilitary troopers stands guard during a one-day strike called by Kashmiri separatist in downtown Srinagar on November 27, 2017. (AFP)

Protesters clashed with security forces in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, in which a woman was injured, police said.

The clashes erupted after security forces launched an operation against militants in Hajin area.

Police said as security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Hajin area, protesters clashed with them to disrupt it.

The woman, who sustained pellet injuries in her legs, was shifted to a hospital for treatment.

more from india
Turn up the volume: Suede Gully is taking the internet by storm
Turn up the volume: Suede Gully is taking the internet by storm
Partnered Feature
Recommended for you