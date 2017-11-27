Protesters clash with security forces in Kashmir’s Bandipora, woman injured
Protesters clashed with security forces in Bandipora during a cordon-and-search operation.india Updated: Nov 27, 2017 17:22 IST
Indo Asian News Service, Srinagar
Protesters clashed with security forces in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, in which a woman was injured, police said.
The clashes erupted after security forces launched an operation against militants in Hajin area.
Police said as security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Hajin area, protesters clashed with them to disrupt it.
The woman, who sustained pellet injuries in her legs, was shifted to a hospital for treatment.