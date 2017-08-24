Protests in Kashmir’s Handwara after authorities confirm civilian’s death in encounter

Protests have rocked north Kashmir’s Handwara since Wednesday night after officials confirmed that the person killed during a gunbattle between militants and security forces in the area on Tuesday was a civilian and not a militant.

The dead man has been identified as Shahid Bashir Mir of Daril Tarathpora area of Handwara. The 21-year-old was reportedly a student of Handwara’s Government Degree College and, according to the police, was missing from August 21.

“Yes, he (the man killed) was a civilian. According to the family, he was missing for a few days now. How was he present in the jungle where the gun battle was going is to be investigated. We are looking into the matter,” SP Vaid, director general of state police, told the Hindustan Times.

Police officers in Handwara told HT protests were on in the area since Wednesday night and expressed apprehensions that the man might have been caught in cross-fire.

On Tuesday, the Indian Army claimed it had killed a militant in a gunfight in Handwara’s Haphruda and the operation was still in progress.

A Srinagar-based army spokesperson was unreachable for comments on Thursday morning.

People close to the Mir family alleged that it was a staged encounter. They said Shahid had left home on Monday at around 5pm but did not return.

After searches failed to locate him, the family lodged a missing person’s report. On Wednesday evening, the family was called to a nearby army camp to identify a body, which they realised was that of their eldest son.

The family has vehemently denied Shahid had any links with militants.