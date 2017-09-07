Protests in several cities over Gauri Lankesh’s murder, SC asks states to curb cow vigilantism: Top stories to bring you up to date

1- State funeral for journalist Gauri Lankesh, CM Siddaramaiah orders SIT probe as protests erupt

Protests swept India on Wednesday against the killing of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh in Bengaluru as Karnataka set up a special investigation team and police pored over surveillance footage to solve the sensational murder. Lankesh’s murder prompted spontaneous events across 10-odd cities to protest against what the Editors Guild of India called a “brutal assault on the freedom of the press”. In Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, Lucknow, Patna and many other cities, ordinary citizens joined writers and journalists in demonstrating against the killing and demanding strict action.

2- Twitter endorses ‘diverse opinions’ after hate messages target Gauri Lankesh

Social media platform Twitter said on Wednesday that those violating its policies may find their accounts locked or suspended. The warning follows venomous tweets directed toward slain journalist Gauri Lankesh. After HT reached out to Twitter for a response on online abuse, it said: “We want people to feel safe expressing diverse opinions and beliefs but we draw the line when it comes to behavior that crosses the line into abuse, including behaviour designed to consciously harass, intimidate, or silence another person’s voice.”

3- Army chief says China taking over territory gradually, warns of two-front war

China is gradually taking over territory and testing India’s threshold, army chief General Bipin Rawat said on Wednesday, a little over a week after the countries ended one of their worst military face-offs. He referred to China and Pakistan as India’s northern and western adversaries, and said the country needs to be prepared for a two-front war. “As far as the northern adversary is concerned, flexing of muscles has started…salami slicing, taking over territory in a very gradual manner, testing our limits of threshold… is something we have to be wary about and remain prepared for situations which could gradually emerge into conflict,” Rawat said at a seminar organised by a defence think-tank.

4- 15 states, including Washington, sue Trump on rollback of immigrant protections

Fifteen states and the District of Columbia on sued Wednesday to block President Donald Trump’s plan to end a programme protecting young immigrants from deportation — an act Washington state’s attorney general called “a dark time for our country.” The lawsuit was filed in the Eastern District of New York. The plaintiffs were New York, Massachusetts, Washington, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and Virginia.

5- PM Modi tells Suu Kyi India is with Myanmar, but skips mention of Rohingya issue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi fast-tracked on Wednesday India-led development initiatives in Myanmar and offered projects in the restive Rakhine province, where a guerrilla fight between Rohingya rebels and government forces has triggered a refugee crisis. He expressed concern over “extremist violence” in Rakhine, but didn’t mention the alleged persecution of the minority Rohingya Muslim community, which the United Nations says could turn into a humanitarian catastrophe.

6- SC asks states to appoint cops in each district to prevent cow vigilantism

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked states to appoint in every district a senior police officer whose job will be to stop violence in the name of cow protection. Proposing measures to stem what it called growing violence by so-called cow protection groups, the court said the nodal officers would have to ensure that vigilantes did not become a law unto themselves. States have a week to comply with the court’s order. Focus on cow protection, especially by vigilante groups, has risen since the BJP-led government took power three years ago, and several states ruled by the party made laws to punish cow slaughter.

7- Bihar road rage case: Ex-JD(U) leader’s son Rocky Yadav gets life sentence

Rakesh Ranjan Yadav alias Rocky Yadav, son of a suspended JD(U) lawmaker Manorama Devi, and two others were sentenced on Wednesday to life imprisonment by a Bihar court in connection with the murder of a Class 12 student in a 2016 road rage incident. Rocky’s cousin Tenny Yadav and Devi’s bodyguard Rajesh Kumar were also awarded life term by additional district and sessions judge Sachchidanand Singh. Rocky’s businessman father Bindeshwari Prasad Yadav, better known as Bindi Yadav, was sentenced to five years in jail for harbouring an offender.

8- SC asks WhatsApp, Facebook to explain details of users shared with third parties

The Supreme Court on Wednesay asked Facebook and WhatsApp to explain what kind of details of a user they share with third parties. The social media platforms have been directed to file an affidavit after they denied charges that WhatsApp shared intimate personal data of its users with Facebook and other third-party entities. The court has fixed November 28 to hear the matter.

9- Machetes vs machine guns: Rohingya militants outgunned in Myanmar

Farmhand-turned-fighter Ala Uddin abandoned the Rohingya Muslim militants battling Myanmar’s army once he realised they were armed with little more than clubs and machetes - a mismatch that has nonetheless drawn scores to the nascent cause. Armed with social media savvy and believed to be backed by overseas emigres, the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) appears to have significantly grown in the last year despite remaining hopelessly outgunned against one of Asia’s largest militaries.

10- Myanmar plays diplomatic card to avert UN censure over Rohingya

Myanmar said on Wednesday it is negotiating with China and Russia to ensure they block any U.N. Security Council censure over the violence that has forced an exodus of nearly 150,000 Rohingya Muslims to Bangladesh in less than two weeks. Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi blamed “terrorists” for “a huge iceberg of misinformation” on the strife in the northwestern state of Rakhine but, in a statement, she made no mention of the Rohingya who have fled. She has come under increasing pressure from countries with Muslim populations, including Indonesia, where thousands led by Islamist groups held a rally in Jakarta on Wednesday, to demand that diplomatic ties with Buddhist-majority Myanmar be cut.

11- Virat Kohli, Manish Pandey guide India to unique sweep vs Sri Lanka

Virat Kohli stole the thunder again with a brilliant 82 to steer India to victory in the one-off Twenty20 game against Sri Lanka on Wednesday, signing off the tour with a perfect 9-0 victory margin across formats. The Indian skipper’s 54-ball knock with seven fours and a six, after back-to-back centuries (131 and 110 not out) in the last two ODI wins at the R Premadasa Stadium, sealed the game by seven wickets.

