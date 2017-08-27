Public complaints to Kiran Bedi against bars, arrack shops in Puducherry

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Sunday told the people of Mulodai village near Puducherry to submit a representation to the Excise authorities against functioning of bars and arrack shops few meters away from schools there.

Bedi who visited the village along with officials came to know about the bars and arrack shops, functioning round the clock from the villagers, a release from her office said.

“This is quite alarming”, she said in the release.

Bedi was informed by the local people during the visit that three more bars would come up in the village soon as clearance from the excise was awaited by the applicants. Two educational institutions were also functioning near the liquor shops, she was told.

She also found that a culvert was also being constructed over the drainage channel in Mullodai obstructing the flow of storm water.

The chief engineer of PWD was also asked to ensure that there was no obstruction of flow of water, the release said.