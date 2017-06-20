Puducherry Lt governor Kiran Bedi seeks CBI probe into medical seats scam

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi said her office has sought a CBI probe into the alleged large-scale corruption in the admission of students to postgraduate courses by private medical colleges in the Union Territory.

“The CBI has been requested to investigate acts of omission and commission urgently and step in at the earlier to save evidence from being either diluted or destroyed. Some vital papers so far have already been forwarded to them. More will follow,” Bedi said in a statement issued here late on Monday evening.

She said her office had formally responded to the queries and requested the CBI to “immediately take up the whole case of alleged fraud, cheating and breach of trust and also possible large-scale corruption which may have happened in the admission of students to PG courses by private medical colleges in Puducherry and also in the conduct of the Centralised Admission Committee (CENTAC).”

She said the Madras High Court in an interim order recently had already directed the private medical colleges to admit students in the seats belonging to government quota. The petition was filed by VBR Menon,a student.

“But it appears they have already sold those seats away much before even the closure of counselling. Hence colleges are in serious contempt,” alleged sources close to the governor.

Bedi, who assumed office in May last year, has been involved in tussles with the Congress government on a host of issues. She has been asserting that being the administrator of the UT, she has the powers over administrative matters.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy had on June 16 in the Assembly taken strong exception to Bedi making field visits, calling meetings of officials at the Raj Nivas, holding meetings through video conferencing and sending communications through social media.

The Assembly had also passed a resolution seeking grant of full administrative powers to the elected government here after the CM led a frontal attack on Bedi’s style of functioning.

(With PTI inputs)