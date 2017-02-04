Pune: TCS employee commits suicide in his flat at Hinjewadi IT park

A 23-year-old software engineer working with Tata Consultancy services (TCS) committed suicide at his flat on the outskirts of Pune, the police said on Friday.

Abhishek Kumar, a native of Kanpur, ended his life on Thursday afternoon by hanging himself from the ceiling of his flat in Hinjewadi IT park.

The incident came barely four days after Infosys techie Rasila Raju OP was allegedly strangled to death by a security guard on the campus.

According to police officials, Kumar was sitting with roommates at his flat they had taken on rent. He later went inside and locked his room, saying he wanted to sleep.

“After some time, Abhishek’s friends received message from him about suicide. The friends then alerted his roommates who went inside his room from the window and found him hanging,” said Yogesh Ramekar, sub-inspector, Hinjewadi police station.

Ramekar said Abhishek left no suicide note. Preliminary investigation suggests Kumar ended his life due to depression after his relationship with a partner ended.

According to an official, Kumar had sent a message to his friend before committing suicide.