Pune techie complained about guard to Infosys, but no action was taken, says uncle

Rasila Raju OP, the 23-year-old Infosys techie who was allegedly murdered by a security guard, had complained about his “advances” to the company but no action was taken against him, her maternal uncle said on Monday.

Rasila, who hailed from Kozhikode district of Kerala, was strangulated with a computer cable allegedly by the guard, Bhaben Saikia, after she chided him for staring at her.

Her body was found in a conference room on the 9th floor of the Infosys building in Phase II of Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park at Pune on Sunday evening.

“We will file a complaint for a detailed inquiry into Rasila’s death. Earlier, while making calls here, she had mentioned about the same security guard making advances towards her. Though she had complained to the company officials no action had been taken,” her maternal uncle Manoj said on Monday.

The alleged murder of the 23-year-old systems engineer has come as a shock to her family which was making arrangements for her marriage.

A pall of gloom descended on the village of Kizhakkal Kadavu in the district as the news of the death trickled in.

“It is a rude shock for us. Rasila had made a call to her stepmother about 2.30pm yesterday (Saturday) and was speaking casually,” Manoj said.

Saikia, a security guard from Terrier Security Services deployed at the campus, has been remanded in police custody till February 4 after police nabbed him at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai.

Rasila had visited her native village only two months back.

Her father Raju, who is working as a home guard with Kunnamangalam police station, left for Pune along with some relatives on Monday morning following an intimation from her office on Sunday night that Rasila had “a medical emergency.”

Her relatives enquired with their contacts at Pune and got to know what had happened to Rasila.

Her mother had died two years back due to cancer. Rasila’s brother Rijeesh is working abroad.

