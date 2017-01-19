Pune techie kills wife for talking about family on WhatsApp, commits suicide

A 34-year-old Pune-based IT professional allegedly committed suicide after strangling his wife to death because he was angry that she shared personal and family details on the messaging app WhatsApp, police said on Thursday.

The bodies of Rakesh Balasaheb Gangurde and Sonali Rakesh Gangurde, 28, residents of Shivsai apartment in Hadapsar, were found by the police and their relative early on Thursday.

Police also found a suicide note allegedly written by Rakesh in which he said he was ending his life by hanging himself to a ceiling fan after strangulating Sonali to death. They were married for about six years.

According to the suicide note, Rakesh was undergoing fertility treatment as the couple did not have any child. He was angry with his wife because she used to share their medical details with friends and relatives on social media.

Police said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the couple frequently quarrelled over the issue. They suspect they might have fought again on Wednesday, which might have led Rakesh to take the extreme step.

Sonali’s mother - Chhaya Pawar - rang up her daughter from Nashik on Wednesday but did not get any response. Chhaya asked her son Harshal Pawar, also a resident of Pune, to check upon Sonali. When Harshal reached Sonali’s house on Wednesday night, he found the doors locked from inside.

Harshal then approached Hadapsar Police, who broke the front door to enter into the flat. They found Sonali’s body lying in the hall and Rakesh’s body was found hanging from a ceiling fan in the bedroom.

Rakesh was working with an IT company while Sonali was a computer engineer. She had stopped working since the past few months, police said.