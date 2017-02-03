Pune techie murder: Infosys conducts review of security procedures

Following the murder of a woman employee at the premises of Infosys in Pune, the IT giant on Friday said it was carrying out a complete review of security procedures by an expert third party consultant.

“At Infosys, we have always been focused and committed to the safety of our employees. The unfortunate incident on January 29, however, is a reminder that nothing can be taken for granted and no security measure is fool proof,” the company said in a statement issued here.

Rasila Raju OP, 23, who belonged to Kozhikode in Kerala, was found dead in a conference room on the 9th floor of the Infosys building at Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park in Hinjewadi on Sunday evening. A security guard was later arrested in connection with the murder.

“We are therefore taking some additional steps with immediate effect to further strengthen the security at our all campuses to ensure a safer working environment for all our employees,” it said.

The statement, citing security measures being undertaken, stated that rosters are being re-looked, especially where single team members are required and also trying to ensure that no employee works alone on a shift.

“In unavoidable situations, we are looking at additional security (including female security guards) being deployed, as well as increasing the frequency of floor walks by security personnel,” it said.

The company said they were immediately carrying out a complete review of security procedures at the campuses by an expert third party consultant.

“We are also collaborating with local police across our development centres and seeking their advice on additional security measures that we can implement,” the statement read.

“In addition, we have already invited all our employees to share any recommendation that can help us improve the safety of their work environments and have received several suggestion that are being reviewed by our security teams,” it said.

The firm said that they undertake periodic mail communication to all employees on safety and have several programmes aimed to help employees by providing personal safety tips and self-defence programme/sessions and have increased deployment of panic buttons across buildings as well as rapid response teams to take immediate action.

Infosys said it was providing police all the support required in the investigation into the alleged murder case and also applauded the police for prompt action in apprehending the accused.

The security guard Bhabhen Saikia (27) was arrested from CST station in Mumbai. In the past, he was reprimanded by Rasila for staring at her.