Punjab elections: Expose ‘total failure’ of AAP govt, Rathore tells youngsters

Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Monday asked party members to launch a campaign on social media to expose the “total failure” of the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government, ahead of 2017 Punjab elections.

Flagging off a motorcycle rally comprising 250 Bharatiya Yuva Janata Morcha (BJYM) activists for poll-bound Punjab from Delhi, Rathore said they will campaign against AAP in Punjab and tell people about Delhi being “neglected and deceived” by the party and Kejriwal.

These youths will tell people of Punjab how Kejriwal has failed to fulfil his promises and “deceived” Delhi, Rathore said, adding that a special responsibility lies on the shoulders of the Delhi youth to share their experience of the AAP government with the other states.

“Youth of Delhi need to launch a strong campaign on social media to expose the Kejriwal government’s total failure,” he said.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari also joined Rathore in flagging off the rally.

“I have been touring unauthorised colonies and villages in Delhi and found that Kejriwal government has not been able to fulfil even one of its poll promises. They claim to provide free water but in unauthorised colonies, there is no water at all,” Tiwari said, attacking the Kejriwal government.

The Delhi BJYM activists will campaign in Punjab focusing on 23 constituencies where BJP candidates are contesting.

Yuva Morcha is going on a ‘Pol Khol’ Mission to Punjab to “expose” Arvind Kejriwal and his party, said Sunil Yadav, Delhi BJYM president leading the activists.