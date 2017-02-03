Punjab: Girl drugged, abducted and gangraped repeatedly for several days

A girl was allegedly drugged, abducted and gangraped repeatedly by two men for several days, in Punjab last month.

The minor victim said that on January 5 this year, a woman named Rani mixed a drug in her water at a kiln in Rohtak’s Hassangarh village where she had been working for the past three months. Rani’s brother Survez, along with his friend, then abducted her and took her to Punjab’s Kharad, where she was repeatedly raped for 25 days.

The victim said that she managed to reach out to a labourer in Kharad and told him her story, who informed her parents about her location. Her parents then reached Punjab and rescued her.

The girl’s parents have alleged that police did not take any action when they went to file their daughter’s missing complaint. A case has now been registered.

The victim’s parents have filed a complaint against Rani and the two men and a case has been lodged under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 366A (procuration of minor girl), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Section 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act .

Sampla station house officer Rajbir Singh said they have lodged a case, although he refused to give more details.

This is the second incident of gangrape in the last one month. A girl from Sampla town in Rohtak was abducted and gangraped in Punjab earlier this year.

In another incident, a Muslim girl from Ludhiana who was visiting her uncle in Rohtak was allegedly abducted by her jilted lover who along with his friends took her to Jalandhar. The girl had alleged that she was raped by four men.