 Quit if you can’t control price rise, provide jobs: Rahul Gandhi to BJP govt | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 06, 2017-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Quit if you can’t control price rise, provide jobs: Rahul Gandhi to BJP govt

During his Gujarat tour, Rahul Gandhi had attacked the Modi government over price rise, demonetisation, and GST.

Assembly Elections Updated: Nov 05, 2017 16:48 IST
Congress party Vice President Rahul Gandhi public meeting at Varachha Surat in Gujarat, India, on Friday, November 3, 2017.
Congress party Vice President Rahul Gandhi public meeting at Varachha Surat in Gujarat, India, on Friday, November 3, 2017. (Vijayanand Gupta/Hindustan Times)

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday asked the Narendra Modi government to stop delivering “hollow” speeches and quit if it was unable to stop prices from rising and give jobs to the people.

Gandhi, whose Twitter feed has become more active of late, posted on the micro-blogging site: “Mehngi gas, mehnga ration, band karo khokhla bhashan, daam bandho, kaam do, varna khali karo singhasan.”

This roughly translates to “costly gas, dearer food items, stop delivering hollow speeches, fix prices, give jobs or quit the seat of power”.

Along with the tweet, he attached a news report on rising prices of liquefied petroleum gas and other items.

During his Gujarat tour, Gandhi caught the attention of people, especially social media users, with his attack on the Modi government over rising prices, unemployment, demonetisation, poor economy and the Goods and Services Tax.

more from Assembly Elections
Lest we forget: Bringing the curtains down with a walk through history
Lest we forget: Bringing the curtains down with a walk through history
Partnered Content
Recommended for you