Quota policy behind Dalit atrocities, need to promote inter-caste marriages: Athawale

Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Thursday blamed the reservation policy for rising anti-Dalit atrocities, and advocated inter-caste marriages as the best way to resolve differences borne out of casteism.

The minister, who represents the Republican Party of India (RPI) in the NDA government, was speaking to mediapersons at the state secretariat after reviewing welfare schemes implemented by the Telangana government.

“One of the major reasons for the atrocities being perpetuated against Dalits is the fact that they get reservations and others don’t. The only way to prevent such atrocities is to encourage inter-caste marriages so as to create a casteless society,” Athawale said.

He said that while Uttar Pradesh tops the country in caste-based atrocities, Telangana ranks fifth. As many as 913 cases were registered under the SC/ST Atrocities (Prevention) Act this year, he added.

The RPI believes that the quota system should be extended to the poor, Athawale said, asking the Centre as well as other political parties to back a law aimed at providing 25% reservations to economically backward upper caste members too. “Without touching the 50% reservation cap placed by the Supreme Court on quotas for the SC, ST and OBC, a law should be enacted to provide 25% reservation to economically backward people of all communities,” he explained.

Athawale also pitched for reservation for SCs and STs in the Rajya Sabha and the Union cabinet, besides the Armed forces. “Earlier, the Prime Minister could induct as many ministers as he wished. Later a constitutional amendment capped it at 15% of the total Parliament strength. We demand that reservation be introduced in the Union cabinet too,” he said.