Quoting of Aadhaar number mandatory for resident Indians only, CBDT clarifies

Mandatory quoting of Aadhaar number or providing proof of application for the same will be applicable only to “resident Indians,” the government said on Wednesday.

As per the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016, only a resident individual is entitled to obtain Aadhaar.

A resident, as defined in the act, is a person who has resided in India for a period amounting in total to 182 days or more in the 12 months immediately preceding the date of application for enrolment.

“Accordingly, the requirement to quote Aadhaar as per section 139AA of the Income Tax Act shall not apply to an individual who is not a resident as per the Aadhaar Act, 2016,” a statement issued by the finance ministry said.

The government has come under criticism from the opposition parties for making Aadhaar mandatory for filing income tax returns.

Amarpal Chadha, tax partner and India mobility leader, EY said the move was positive.