Raees, Kaabil remark not the first time Vijayvargiya has triggered a row

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya apparently spends a large part of his time targeting celebrities and political opponents. Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan has become the latest victim of his rage.

In a play of words, Vijayvargiya on Tuesday said, “Those Raees (rich) who are not loyal to the country are of no use. We should all support a Kaabil (able) patriot,” weighing between SRK’s Raees and Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaabil. The two films are clashing at the box office ahead of Republic Day.

Here is a list of incidents when the BJP leader’s comments created uproar, leaving him at the receiving end of public criticism:

1. Vijayvargiya once said the iconic lyricist Kavi Pradeep, who wrote Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon, should be “slapped, boxed and kicked”. The poet’s “fault” was that in his evergreen song De Di Hame Azadi Bina Khadag Bina Dhal, Sabarmati Ke Sant Tune Kar Diya Kamaal, he credited Mahatma Gandhi for India’s independence. The poet’s daughter wrote a strong letter to Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan demanding apology from Vijayvargiya, a six-time legislator from the state.

2. Last year, when Aamir Khan’s Dangal was due for release, Vijayvargya threatened to do “Dangal ka Mangal”. Khan had been on Vijayvargiya’s target for a long time since he protested against the Narmada dam alongside social activist Medha Patkar. He was also miffed with Aamir over his comments on intolerance.

3. According to news reports, Vijayvargiya urged women to remain within “Lakshman rekha” (boundaries) after the horrific rape of Nirbhaya inside a bus in Delhi in December 2012. He said that if women cross the Lakshman rekha, they run the risk of getting abducted like Sita.

4. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also came under attack from Vijayvargiya, who dubbed the former United Nations official and now Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha member as a “womaniser”, during a public rally in Indore.