Rahul appoints Ashok Gehlot, Sushil Kumar Shinde as observers in Gujarat, Himachal

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday appointed AICC General Secretaries Ashok Gehlot and Sushil Kumar Shinde as observers for the first Congress Legislature Party meetings in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, respectively, with a view to select the CLP leaders.

Gehlot would be assisted by former Union Minister Jitendra Singh in Gujarat, while former Maharashtra Minister Bala Saheb Thorat will assist Shinde in Himachal Pradesh.

The Bharatiya Janata Party won both the states in the just-concluded assembly elections.

Maharashtra MLA Yashomati Thakur was appointed state coordinator for the upcoming assembly elections in Meghalaya.

Anil Thomas, Netta D’Souza and Susanto Borgohain were been appointed divisional coordinators.

They will assist AICC General Secretary CP Joshi and Secretary Vijaya Laxmi Sadho in election related work.