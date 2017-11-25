Rahul calls PM Modi’s ‘hugplomacy’ a failure after Pakistan frees Hafiz Saeed

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday and termed the latter’s relationship with US President Donald Trump as failed “hugplomacy”.

“Narendrabhai, baat nahi bani (this is not done). Terror mastermind is free. President Trump just delinked Pak military funding from LeT. Hugplomacy fail. More hugs urgently needed,” Gandhi tweeted on Saturday morning.

On Friday, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed, accused of masterminding the 26/11 Mumbai massacre in 2008, was freed after 10 months of house-arrest in Pakistan.

Earlier this month, the US Congress also passed a bill which dropped action against the LeT as a condition for Pakistan to receive hundreds of millions of dollars.