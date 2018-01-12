Rahul Gandhi congratulates ISRO for ‘creating history yet again’

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday congratulated ISRO for “creating history” by successfully conducting the PSLV C-40 mission.

The Indian Space Research Organisation successfully launched India’s weather observation satellite Cartosat 2 Series and 29 other spacecraft onboard its dependable Polar rocket PSLV-C40 from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

Congratulations to @isro for creating history yet again. Your hard work and dedication has made India the pioneer of space program. — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) January 12, 2018

Friday’s success came after a rare failure in August last year when the PSLV-C39 could not release the backup navigation satellite IRNSS-1H due to a technical snag in the fourth and last stage.