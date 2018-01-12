 Rahul Gandhi congratulates ISRO for ‘creating history yet again’ | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 12, 2018-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Rahul Gandhi congratulates ISRO for ‘creating history yet again’

ISRO successfully launched India’s weather observation satellite Cartosat 2 Series and 29 other spacecraft on Friday.

india Updated: Jan 12, 2018 15:23 IST
Congress president Rahul Gandhi
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday congratulated ISRO for “creating history” by successfully conducting the PSLV C-40 mission.

The Indian Space Research Organisation successfully launched India’s weather observation satellite Cartosat 2 Series and 29 other spacecraft onboard its dependable Polar rocket PSLV-C40 from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

Friday’s success came after a rare failure in August last year when the PSLV-C39 could not release the backup navigation satellite IRNSS-1H due to a technical snag in the fourth and last stage.

more from india
Where it all began: Learning innovations through history
Where it all began: Learning innovations through history
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you