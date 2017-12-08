 Gujarat elections live: BJP doing relief work, Congress busy with resort work, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a public meeting in Bhabhar in Banaskantha. Congress vice president is also campaigning for the second phase of Gujarat elections. Here are the live updates
live Dec 08, 2017 13:15 IST
By Abhimanyu Kulkarni
Dec 08, 2017 13:15

 

Dec 08, 2017 13:07

BJP leaders were providing flood relief whereas Congress leaders were relaxing in swimming pools in resorts in Bengaluru:

BJP was doing relief work, Congress was busy with resort work, says PM Modi.

Dec 08, 2017 13:01

PM Modi begins his public address in Bhabhar, introduces candidates from Assembly constituencies – Parbhat Patel (Tharad), Shankar Chaudhary (Vav), Keshaji Chauhan (Deodhar), Kirtisinh Vaghela (Kankrej), and Lavingji Thakor (Radhanpur).

Dec 08, 2017 12:59

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon address a rally in Bhabhar in Banaskantha. 

Dec 08, 2017 12:03

Rahul targets PM on tribal welfare in Gujarat

Continuing his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the run-up to the Gujarat polls, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Friday questioned him about Rs 55,000 crore meant for tribal welfare.
 

 

Gandhi has been putting one question every day in a bid to take on the Vijay Rupani-led government in Gujarat, where polling will take place on Saturday and December 14.

Dec 08, 2017 11:49

In a damage-control move, the Congress on Thursday night suspended Mani Shankar Aiyar from its primary membership and slapped a show cause notice on him for the remark that mushroomed into a massive controversy - two days ahead of the Gujarat first-phase polls.

Dec 08, 2017 11:31

Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the BJP, saying that by not coming out with its manifesto for poll-bound Gujarat it has shown "unbelievable disrespect" to the people of the state.

Dec 08, 2017 11:28

Dec 08, 2017 11:14

 

Dec 08, 2017 11:05

The Gujarat High Court today stayed the Election Commission's (EC) directive that the polling agents appointed by the candidates in the upcoming state Assembly election should be residents of the area covered under the polling booth concerned or neighbouring booths.

Dec 08, 2017 10:49

Pitched battle in Ahmedabad

Both Rahul Gandhi and Narendra Modi will be holding rallies in Ahmedabad today. While the Congress chief will be addressing the crowds at 2pm in Ramsar, PM Modi will hold a rally in Nikol area of the city at 4pm.

Dec 08, 2017 10:43

Apart from holding countless rallies, BJP has now come up with unique style of campaigning by putting up a laser light show at Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad.

"It is a new form of campaigning which is called projection maping. In this, we have put a cutout of Gujarat map and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture. The projection will be done on this cutout only. In the cutout, a glimpse of development that has taken place in Gujarat and Prime Minister Modi's achievements will be projected so that people of the state can memories it," BJP leader Anil Jain told the media.

Dec 08, 2017 10:34

The Election Commission is learnt to have advised the government not to publicise GST rate cuts on certain popular consumables in poll-bound Gujarat as it could influence voters in the state where the first phase of elections is on December 9.

Dec 08, 2017 10:26

Rahul Gandhi will be addressing a public meeting at APMC ground in Pavi Jetpur in Chhota Udepur district on Friday noon

