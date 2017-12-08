Gujarat elections live: BJP doing relief work, Congress busy with resort work, says PM Modi

Dec 08, 2017 10:43

Apart from holding countless rallies, BJP has now come up with unique style of campaigning by putting up a laser light show at Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad.

"It is a new form of campaigning which is called projection maping. In this, we have put a cutout of Gujarat map and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture. The projection will be done on this cutout only. In the cutout, a glimpse of development that has taken place in Gujarat and Prime Minister Modi's achievements will be projected so that people of the state can memories it," BJP leader Anil Jain told the media.