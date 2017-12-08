Gujarat elections live: BJP doing relief work, Congress busy with resort work, says PM Modi

Those who did not stand with Banaskantha in the bad times of flood can not be excepted to serve either this district or the state of Gujarat: PM @narendramodi— narendramodi_in (@narendramodi_in) December 8, 2017
Those who did not stand with Banaskantha in the bad times of flood can not be excepted to serve either this district or the state of Gujarat: PM @narendramodi— narendramodi_in (@narendramodi_in) December 8, 2017
BJP leaders were providing flood relief whereas Congress leaders were relaxing in swimming pools in resorts in Bengaluru:
BJP was doing relief work, Congress was busy with resort work, says PM Modi.
PM Modi begins his public address in Bhabhar, introduces candidates from Assembly constituencies – Parbhat Patel (Tharad), Shankar Chaudhary (Vav), Keshaji Chauhan (Deodhar), Kirtisinh Vaghela (Kankrej), and Lavingji Thakor (Radhanpur).
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon address a rally in Bhabhar in Banaskantha.
Continuing his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the run-up to the Gujarat polls, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Friday questioned him about Rs 55,000 crore meant for tribal welfare.
22 सालों का हिसाब#गुजरात_मांगे_जवाब— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 8, 2017
10 वां सवाल:
आदिवासी से छीनी जमीन
नहीं दिया जंगल पर अधिकार
अटके पड़े हैं लाखों जमीन के पट्टे
न चले स्कूल न मिला अस्पताल
न बेघर को घर न युवा को रोजगार
पलायन ने दिया आदिवासी समाज को तोड़
मोदीजी, कहाँ गए वनबंधु योजना के 55 हजार करोड़?
Gandhi has been putting one question every day in a bid to take on the Vijay Rupani-led government in Gujarat, where polling will take place on Saturday and December 14.
In a damage-control move, the Congress on Thursday night suspended Mani Shankar Aiyar from its primary membership and slapped a show cause notice on him for the remark that mushroomed into a massive controversy - two days ahead of the Gujarat first-phase polls.
Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the BJP, saying that by not coming out with its manifesto for poll-bound Gujarat it has shown "unbelievable disrespect" to the people of the state.
#WATCH #Visuals from BJP's laser light show at Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad, last night #GujaratElection2017 pic.twitter.com/hZAKX5WEIJ— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2017
The Gujarat High Court today stayed the Election Commission's (EC) directive that the polling agents appointed by the candidates in the upcoming state Assembly election should be residents of the area covered under the polling booth concerned or neighbouring booths.
Both Rahul Gandhi and Narendra Modi will be holding rallies in Ahmedabad today. While the Congress chief will be addressing the crowds at 2pm in Ramsar, PM Modi will hold a rally in Nikol area of the city at 4pm.
Apart from holding countless rallies, BJP has now come up with unique style of campaigning by putting up a laser light show at Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad.
"It is a new form of campaigning which is called projection maping. In this, we have put a cutout of Gujarat map and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture. The projection will be done on this cutout only. In the cutout, a glimpse of development that has taken place in Gujarat and Prime Minister Modi's achievements will be projected so that people of the state can memories it," BJP leader Anil Jain told the media.
The Election Commission is learnt to have advised the government not to publicise GST rate cuts on certain popular consumables in poll-bound Gujarat as it could influence voters in the state where the first phase of elections is on December 9.
Rahul Gandhi will be addressing a public meeting at APMC ground in Pavi Jetpur in Chhota Udepur district on Friday noon