Rahul Gandhi likely to file nomination papers for the post of Congress president on December 4

Rahul Gandhi is likely to file his nomination papers for the Congress president’s post on December 4 with all top leaders, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh, proposing his name.

The 47-year-old Rahul’s election to the post is a mere formality as no one from the party is expected to file the nominations on the last day on Monday.

About 50-55 sets of nomination papers from all states are expected to be filed on his behalf.

According to the Congress constitution, it is not necessary for Rahul to personally file the nominations. Ten Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates are required to seek his consent on the nomination papers.

His nomination papers will then be submitted before the Central Election Authority (CEA), a party panel that is overseeing the organisational polls.

The CEA will scrutinise papers on December 5 and if no other nomination is filed, the result can be declared that day itself. He will also be handed over a certificate.

Rahul’s election will then be ratified at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) or plenary session expected to be held before December 31, the deadline set by the Election Commission for the party to complete its organisational polls.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party’s highest decision-making body, will also be reconstituted at the session.

According to the Congress constitution, the president enjoys a three-year term starting from his/her appointment during the session. During the interim period of election and formal appointment at the plenary, the person acts as the president-elect.

Rahul’s election will herald a new era in the 132-year-old party and bring down the curtains on the long tenure of Sonia Gandhi. He will be the sixth member of the Nehru-Gandhi family to occupy the post.

The 70-year-old Sonia holds the record of being the Congress chief for more than 19 consecutive years after taking over from Sitaram Kesri in March 1998.

During her entire tenure, Sonia had to face contest only once. She defeated Jitendra Prasada — who had served as political advisor to former Prime Ministers Rajiv Gandhi and PV Narasimha Rao — in a one-sided contest on November 9, 2000.

The last organisational elections in the Congress were held in 2010 when Sonia was elected party president for the fourth term.