Rahul Gandhi meets delegation of Communist Party of China
Gandhi had earlier met the Chinese ambassador in Delhi at the heights of Doklam standoff.india Updated: Jan 05, 2018 23:26 IST
Press Trust of India, New Delhi
Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday met a delegation of Communist Party of China leaders and discussed various issues.
“Met with the CPC Delegation led by Mr Meng Xiangfeng, member of the CPC Central Committee for a meaningful exchange of views,” Gandhi tweeted.
He also posted two pictures of his meeting on the micro blogging site.
Gandhi had earlier stroked a controversy when he met the Chinese ambassador in Delhi at the height of Doklam border standoff between the two countries.