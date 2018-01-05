 Rahul Gandhi meets delegation of Communist Party of China | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 05, 2018-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Rahul Gandhi meets delegation of Communist Party of China

Gandhi had earlier met the Chinese ambassador in Delhi at the heights of Doklam standoff.

india Updated: Jan 05, 2018 23:26 IST
The Congress president tweeted two photographs of his meeting with the CPC delegation.
The Congress president tweeted two photographs of his meeting with the CPC delegation.(Office of RG/Twitter)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday met a delegation of Communist Party of China leaders and discussed various issues.

“Met with the CPC Delegation led by Mr Meng Xiangfeng, member of the CPC Central Committee for a meaningful exchange of views,” Gandhi tweeted.

He also posted two pictures of his meeting on the micro blogging site.

Gandhi had earlier stroked a controversy when he met the Chinese ambassador in Delhi at the height of Doklam border standoff between the two countries.

more from india
The future of studying: Learning everything the digital way
The future of studying: Learning everything the digital way
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you