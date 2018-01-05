Rahul Gandhi meets delegation of Communist Party of China

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday met a delegation of Communist Party of China leaders and discussed various issues.

“Met with the CPC Delegation led by Mr Meng Xiangfeng, member of the CPC Central Committee for a meaningful exchange of views,” Gandhi tweeted.

Met with the CPC Delegation led by Mr Meng Xiangfeng, member of the CPC Central Committee for a meaningful exchange of views. pic.twitter.com/smkisW5Hiu — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) January 5, 2018

He also posted two pictures of his meeting on the micro blogging site.

Gandhi had earlier stroked a controversy when he met the Chinese ambassador in Delhi at the height of Doklam border standoff between the two countries.