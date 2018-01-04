 Rahul Gandhi mocks Modi govt over ‘Make in India’ initiative | india-news | Hindustan Times
Rahul Gandhi mocks Modi govt over ‘Make in India’ initiative

The Congress president has been taking swipe at the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his one-liners in the recent past.

india Updated: Jan 04, 2018 19:46 IST
Congress president Rahul Gandhi arrives to pay homage during a remembrance ceremony for the 2001 attack on Parliament at Parliament House in New Delhi on December 13, 2017.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi arrives to pay homage during a remembrance ceremony for the 2001 attack on Parliament at Parliament House in New Delhi on December 13, 2017. (AFP)

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday used figures of declining investments to taunt the Modi government over its ‘Make in India’ initiative, terming the numbers an update on the “Fake in India programme”.

“Guys a quick update on the Fake in India program,” he tweeted, using the hashtag “#FakeinIndia” with it.

He also tagged a news report with his tweet that claimed fresh investments in India plunged to a 13-year low as the number of stalled projects rose in the December quarter.

The news report quoting the project-tracking database of the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) claimed new project announcements by Indian companies touched a 13-year low at Rs 77,000 crore in the December quarter.

Gandhi has been taking swipe at the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his one-liners in the recent past.

