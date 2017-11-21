Rahul Gandhi’s elevation as Cong prez will make BJP job easier: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday mocked Rahul Gandhi, saying the Congress’ move to elevate him as party president would make “easier” the BJP’s task to make India “Congress-mukt”.

The chief minister’s remarks come a day after the Congress Working Committee cleared the decks for Rahul Gandhi’s elevation as party president. It is expected that he could take charge of the party as early as December 5.

“By becoming Congress president, Rahul Gandhi will make easier our task to make India ‘Congress-mukt’. Slogan of ‘Congress-free India’ given by Modiji during the 2014 polls will be very easy after Rahul takes charge,” Adityanath said.