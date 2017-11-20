CWC wants Rahul to replace Sonia Gandhi as Congress president: What works for him, what doesn’t

A little over 13 years since he entered politics, Rahul Gandhi is likely to take over as the Congress president as early as December 5, the day of the scrutiny of his nomination papers.

Sonia Gandhi had been the president of the party since 1998.

Here is a look at the strengths and weaknesses of the man on whom the Congress is pinning its hopes to change its fortunes.

Strengths

Connect with the youth: Bringing the youth into political mainstream has been the motto of the 47-year-old leader. To achieve this, he initiated internal elections in the Youth Congress and the NSUI, the party’s students’ wing. His attempt to re-connect with the aspirational youth, however, got a blow as the UPA II government faced a slew of corruption charges that placed the Congress at the receiving end of the anti-corruption movement launched by Anna Hazare and Arvind Kejriwal in 2011. Gandhi’s recent interactions with students in India and abroad have turned the mood in the Congress upbeat.

Ready to experiment: His experiments to strengthen the organisation have often failed, be it the so-called democratisation process (internal elections) in the Youth Congress or primaries-style selection of candidates for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. But Gandhi remains undeterred. To broad-base the Congress’ reach, he has set up new departments such as Fishermen Congress, Unorganised Workers Congress and Overseas Congress, among others. He has also brought in young leaders as in-charges of states by divesting many veterans of multiple responsibilities.

Consensus-builder: Rahul is said to be a good listener and allows party colleagues to speak their mind on organisational matters. He listens to all shades of opinions including rivals within party units. His decisions are often the result of a long consultation processes.

Hard worker: Rahul is known to put in long hours, be it his pada yatras or sustained poll campaigns. In His sustained election campaign in Gujarat has charged up the Congress workers.

Weaknesses

Indecisiveness: His endeavour to build consensus might be treated as a virtue by his party colleagues, but it often results in prolonged. He has been holding consultations with party leaders from Madhya Pradesh and Odisha for over six months, but hasn’t been able to make up his mind about the appointment of party chiefs in these states. Over a year after Capt Amarinder Singh, the then Deputy Leader of the Lok Sabha, resigned from the House, the party hasn’t found his replacement.

Oratory: Though Gandhi’s recent speeches, laced with wit, humour and sarcasm, are receiving rave reviews, he himself has admitted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has much better oratorical skill.

Perception management: Rahul has often faced criticism from his political adversaries for being a ‘reluctant politician’, a charge they seek to validate by citing his frequent breaks. They have also tried to project him as an immature politician, but Gandhi there has been a substantial change in the public perception in the past few months.

No administrative skill: Gandhi consistently declined to join the government during 10 years of the UPA in power. His administrative skills remain untested.